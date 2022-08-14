Vijay Sethupathi’s team clarifies: Actor not a part of ‘Pushpa 2’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is not playing the antagonist in director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ as is being speculated by a section of the media.

Talking to IANS, a source close to the actor said that Vijay Sethupathi was playing the villain only in director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead, at this point and that he was not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects.

A section of the media had put out reports that Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the sequel of the immensely popular Telugu film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Sukumar had disclosed that he had shot some portions for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ but that, these will have to be reshot.

“I will have to shoot the entire film,” Sukumar had told IANS and had said that he intended to release the film on December 16, 2022, just like how he released ‘Pushpa 2 :The Rise’ on December 17, 2021.