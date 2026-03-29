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Home > Politics

Vijay To Contest from Two Seats in Tamil Nadu Elections

Published on March 29, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Vijay To Contest from Two Seats in Tamil Nadu Elections

Actor turned politician C Joseph Vijay has taken a strong step into politics by announcing that he will contest from two constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He will stand from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East, showing that he is ready for a serious political fight.

At a meeting with party members in Chennai, Vijay also released the first list of candidates for his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. Most of the candidates are from his close team. Leaders like N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan have been given tickets in important areas such as T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.

Vijay made it clear that this election will be a direct contest between his party and the ruling alliance led by M K Stalin. He criticised the current government and said his party is focused on people and their real issues.

He also shared some key promises, especially for young people. Vijay said students will get support for education loans up to ₹20 lakh. He also promised strict steps to make Tamil Nadu free from drugs. The state will vote on April 23 across all 234 constituencies.

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