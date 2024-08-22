Vijay unveils his Party Flag

Tamil actor Vijay announced his political entry and he also hinted that he would shift his full-time focus towards politics and not films. He floated his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam which was announced last year. Today, the actor unveiled his party flag and symbol in his Chennai’s party office. The flag was designed with yellow and maroon colours with elephants on both sides. The flag was bordered with peacocks and with stars in the centre. Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will contest in the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The actor announced that Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will not contest in the recent Parliament polls.

Vijay also said that the first party meeting will take place soon. He is spending ample time on a regular basis to construct the party. Vijay announced that the major motto of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam is to work for the development of Tamil Nadu. A massive rally is planned in the last week of September and this would be the first official rally and meeting to be held for Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Several active fans joined Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and are participating in the happenings of the party. The Election Commission is expected to complete the registration of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

On the work front, Vijay is done with the shoot of GOAT and the film is slated for September 5th release in all the Indian languages. Venkat Prabhu is the director and AGS Entertainments produced the film. GOAT features Vijay in a dual role and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. The film is carrying good expectations.