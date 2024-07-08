x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Vijaya Bhaskar’s ‘Usha Parinayam’ to hit the screens on August 2nd

Vijaya Bhaskar’s ‘Usha Parinayam’ to hit the screens on August 2nd

Published on July 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Vijaya Bhaskar’s ‘Usha Parinayam’ to hit the screens on August 2nd

Spread the love

K Vijaya Bhaskar is one of the few directors with remarkable creative finesse in the Telugu film industry. The super-talented filmmaker is now back with a new feel-good family entertainer titled ‘Usha Parinayam’. This is a clean family entertainer like ‘Nuvve Kavali’, ‘Manmathudu’ and ‘Malleeswari’, Vijaya Bhaskar’s most popular movies. The movie is subtitled ‘Love is Beautiful’ for a reason. VIJAYA BHASKAR KRAFT is bankrolling the movie. Vijaya Bhaskar’s son Sree Kamal is playing the lead role, while Tanvi Akaanksha, a Telugu girl, will be introduced as the heroine.

The team of the film is glad to reveal that the film will hit the screens on August 2.

Announcing the release date, the director said, “This is a good love story with a new love story and all the emotions that everyone will like, this film is my definition of love. This is a good love story, it will be like a dinner for movie lovers. The recently released songs and teaser got a good response.”

Cast:

Sree Kamal, Tanvi Akaanksha, Vennela Kishore, Sivaji Raja, Aamani, Sudha, Anand Chakrapani, Rajitha, Balakrishna, Surya, Madhumani, and others play different roles in this film.

Crew:

Music Director: RR Dhruvan; Cinematographer: Satish Muthyala; Editor: MR Varma.

Next Special surprise in Priyadarshi’s Darling Previous Kalki2898AD 11 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 800cr mark
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Most Read

image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past
image
‘Let’s say no to hatred and bad talk’ the key message from Alai Balai 2024
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID

Related Articles

Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress