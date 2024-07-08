Vijaya Bhaskar’s ‘Usha Parinayam’ to hit the screens on August 2nd

Spread the love

K Vijaya Bhaskar is one of the few directors with remarkable creative finesse in the Telugu film industry. The super-talented filmmaker is now back with a new feel-good family entertainer titled ‘Usha Parinayam’. This is a clean family entertainer like ‘Nuvve Kavali’, ‘Manmathudu’ and ‘Malleeswari’, Vijaya Bhaskar’s most popular movies. The movie is subtitled ‘Love is Beautiful’ for a reason. VIJAYA BHASKAR KRAFT is bankrolling the movie. Vijaya Bhaskar’s son Sree Kamal is playing the lead role, while Tanvi Akaanksha, a Telugu girl, will be introduced as the heroine.

The team of the film is glad to reveal that the film will hit the screens on August 2.

Announcing the release date, the director said, “This is a good love story with a new love story and all the emotions that everyone will like, this film is my definition of love. This is a good love story, it will be like a dinner for movie lovers. The recently released songs and teaser got a good response.”

Cast:

Sree Kamal, Tanvi Akaanksha, Vennela Kishore, Sivaji Raja, Aamani, Sudha, Anand Chakrapani, Rajitha, Balakrishna, Surya, Madhumani, and others play different roles in this film.

Crew:

Music Director: RR Dhruvan; Cinematographer: Satish Muthyala; Editor: MR Varma.