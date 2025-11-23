x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Vijaya Sai Reddy Signals a ‘Possible Comeback’… But Who Exactly Needs Him?

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

Vijaya Sai Reddy Signals a ‘Possible Comeback’… But Who Exactly Needs Him?

Former Rajya Sabha MP and once the closest confidant of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijaya Sai Reddy, has stepped back into the spotlight after months of self-declared political “retirement.” He resurfaced in Srikakulam, claiming he is now a farmer and a man devoted to public welfare. Yet, his latest comments suggest that retirement may not be all that permanent.

At an event where he donated generously to a community building, Sai Reddy offered warm praise for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, stressing that he has respected the actor for over two decades and has never spoken “a single harsh word” about him. That statement itself is enough to raise a few eyebrows, considering the political climate of the past few years.

He insisted he has no plans to join any party and that no party has invited him anyway. Still, in the very next, he declared that he is “ready to return to politics if needed.” The only suspense is this: who exactly needs him, Jagan, or Vijaya Sai Reddy himself?

He hinted once again at pressure and group politics in Jagan’s circle, subtly nudging his former boss to stop listening to “incapable people.” Soft words, sharp meaning. Classic Sai Reddy.

Political observers see his reappearance as a strategic teaser. His exit earlier this year surprised many, but his return now suggests that he may not want to remain irrelevant for long. After all, he is not a mass leader with guaranteed vote banks waiting for him. His political influence stems mainly from his association with the YSRCP leadership, which is no longer what it used to be.

So when he says he will return “if the system requires it,” the question is simple.
Is the system calling him back—or is he calling out to the system?

Either way, Vijaya Sai Reddy has successfully reminded everyone that he is still around and still very much interested in politics.

