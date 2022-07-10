Vijayasai says YCP cadre got the booster dose

YSRCP General Secretary, MP Vijayasai Reddy thanked all those who made the two-day plenary a grand success and flayed TDP and its friendly media for its false propaganda. He claimed that the TDP and its media were not able to digest the success of the YSR Congress Party plenary.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters here on Sunday, Vijayasai Reddy said that the plenary has enthused the party cadre with the discussions on a wide range of public issues including welfare activities. The plenary worked like a booster dose for the rank and file which would help the party to retain power in the 2024 general elections, he added. He said that almost nine lakh people have come to the Plenary, which made Chandrababu Naidu burst into tears seeing such overwhelming response.

He stated that the Plenary was held on the lines of State interests, three-years governance that prioritized the downtrodden communities and women, and the revolutionary reforms like RBKs, Nadu-Nedu and medicare. He said that the Opposition and a section of the media were confined to criticizing the meeting, as they turned blind, while the entire State was happy with the Plenary.

Vijayasai Reddy stated that after 2024 polls Chadrababu Naidu’s chip would go completely out of sight, as people would reject him. He termed Naidu as of a psycho and sadistic nature, as he is being a desperate power monger. He said that Chandrababu has no moral right to be a politician since his life is full of betraying people and backstabbing dear ones.