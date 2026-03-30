Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals Alarming Social Media Radicalisation Network

Disturbing details are emerging from the Vijayawada terror case, exposing how vulnerable individuals were drawn into extremist networks through social media. Investigators say foreign handlers targeted people from economically weak backgrounds and slowly pushed them towards radical ideas.

One of the key findings showed how online platforms became the main tool for recruitment. A woman from Hyderabad, who was active on Instagram while searching for companionship, was allegedly contacted and influenced by individuals linked to extremist groups. What began as casual interaction soon turned into ideological manipulation.

In another case, a young man from Bihar, who failed in competitive exams, became deeply active online and started sharing radical content. He was reportedly pulled into a network that encouraged extremist propaganda and discussions. Similar patterns were found in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka, where individuals with limited education or unstable jobs were targeted.

Officials also found that some youths were lured through online gaming platforms. Foreign handlers paid for subscriptions and used that access to build trust before introducing extremist content. Over time, these individuals were encouraged to spread propaganda and recruit others.

The investigation revealed that several suspects were part of closed online groups where radical material was shared. Some even began discussing violent plans. Authorities believe the network was expanding quietly across multiple states.

Police say early intervention by intelligence teams prevented a major threat. The case highlights the growing risk of online radicalisation and the urgent need for awareness and monitoring in the digital space.