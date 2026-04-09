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Home > Politics

Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals: Women Targeted in Online Radical Network

Published on April 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals: Women Targeted in Online Radical Network

A worrying angle has come out in the Vijayawada terror links case. Investigators have found that women were being targeted and slowly drawn into extremist networks through social media.

Officials say foreign handlers created a special group called “Khawateen” to attract women. Through Instagram and Telegram, they shared videos and messages to influence young people. A Hyderabad woman, Saidabegum, is believed to have handled this group. She was in touch with people based in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation has also found that at least six foreign handlers were involved. They were operating from countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Afghanistan, and Syria. These handlers are linked to banned terror organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Police say more than 40 social media accounts were used to stay connected and spread content. The group was not just sharing ideas, but also teaching dangerous things. Videos related to weapons, bomb making, and even cyber attacks were shared in these groups.

Some members were encouraged to go abroad for training. Others were told to target systems in India through hacking. Officials are now trying to trace how money and support reached these accused.

Due to the seriousness of the case, it is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency soon. The case shows how social media is being misused and why constant monitoring has become very important.

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