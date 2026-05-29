Vijayawada to Host the Biggest Event of Peddi

The team of Ram Charan’s Peddi is promoting the film across the major cities of the country. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are travelling everyday to promote the film. Vijayawada will host the biggest ever event of Peddi and the event is planned to take place on June 1st. Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada will host the event on Monday.

The entire team of Peddi along with some of the top Telugu celebrities will grace the event. All the necessary permissions have been applied for the same and the makers will make an official statement soon. The film’s producer Venkata Satish Kilaru has spent a bomb to promote the film. After a grand event in Bhopal, Vijayawada will host the biggest event of Peddi. Buchi Babu Sana is the director of Peddi, a rural sports drama.