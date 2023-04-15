Vijayendra Prasad talks about SSMB29

Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu is the most happening film in Tollywood. Rajamouli is collaborating with Mahesh Babu and the film is tentatively titled SSMB29. While talking to a Bollywood portal, writer and Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad responds to the news about Mahesh Babu’s character in the film. There was a strong buzz that Mahesh Babu’s character was based on Lord Hanuman.

Vijayendra Prasad trashed the rumours and he said that there is no truth in that news. However, Rajamouli films will be based on the ancient texts of Ramayanam and Mahabharath like the victory of good over evil. Baahubali 1 &2 and RRR are among them. SSMB29 is going to be an action adventure from African Jungle. The shoot commences next year and Rajamouli is currently working on the script.