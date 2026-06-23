x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish

Published on June 23, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish
image
Video: Satya Dev Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru Leaks on Samantha’s Personal Life
image
Samantha opens many doors with Maa Inti Bangaram

Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay turned the Assembly into the centre of political conversation with a speech that blended politics, ideology, indirect attack and a touch of cinema.

Vijay described his government as one that belongs to ordinary people. He said political differences should never come in the way of public welfare. He said leaders may disagree on issues, but they must unite when it comes to serving the people.

The Chief Minister also responded to critics who claim he entered politics straight from the film industry. Vijay dismissed the argument and said his public life did not begin with elections. He pointed out that his team had been involved in social causes for years before the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Recalling the party’s journey, Vijay spoke about protests in support of Sri Lankan Tamils, campaigns for fishermen, participation in the Jallikattu movement and support for various public causes. He said TVK was built through direct engagement with people and not through political shortcuts.

One of the most talked-about moments of the speech came when Vijay narrated a small story. He spoke about a person asking, “Where is your father? He is not seen anywhere.” The remark immediately grabbed attention inside the Assembly. Political observers and social media users interpreted it as a subtle jab at DMK leader M.K. Stalin. The comment quickly went viral and became one of the biggest highlights of the session.

Vijay also emphasized that TVK contested the 2026 Assembly elections without alliances and emerged as a major political force. He credited the success to years of groundwork and public trust.

An interesting scene unfolded towards the end of the session. After completing his speech, Vijay delivered a cinematic gesture that drew loud reactions from members in the House.

The speech was not merely a policy address. It was a carefully crafted political performance. Vijay defended his government’s record, highlighted his party’s ideology, took a swipe at rivals and ended on a memorable note. If the Assembly session was meant to showcase his leadership style, Vijay ensured that everyone left talking about it.

Next Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody Previous Video: Satya Dev Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru Leaks on Samantha’s Personal Life
image
Samantha opens many doors with Maa Inti Bangaram
image
New Release Date for Nani’s The Paradise

Latest

image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish
image
Video: Satya Dev Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru Leaks on Samantha’s Personal Life
image
Samantha opens many doors with Maa Inti Bangaram

Most Read

image
Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody
image
Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish
image
Chandrababu Naidu Warns Against Political Misinformation, Calls for People-Centric Governance

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos