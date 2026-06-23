Vijay’s Approach in Assembly: Politics and a Cinematic Finish

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay turned the Assembly into the centre of political conversation with a speech that blended politics, ideology, indirect attack and a touch of cinema.

Vijay described his government as one that belongs to ordinary people. He said political differences should never come in the way of public welfare. He said leaders may disagree on issues, but they must unite when it comes to serving the people.

The Chief Minister also responded to critics who claim he entered politics straight from the film industry. Vijay dismissed the argument and said his public life did not begin with elections. He pointed out that his team had been involved in social causes for years before the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Recalling the party’s journey, Vijay spoke about protests in support of Sri Lankan Tamils, campaigns for fishermen, participation in the Jallikattu movement and support for various public causes. He said TVK was built through direct engagement with people and not through political shortcuts.

One of the most talked-about moments of the speech came when Vijay narrated a small story. He spoke about a person asking, “Where is your father? He is not seen anywhere.” The remark immediately grabbed attention inside the Assembly. Political observers and social media users interpreted it as a subtle jab at DMK leader M.K. Stalin. The comment quickly went viral and became one of the biggest highlights of the session.

Vijay also emphasized that TVK contested the 2026 Assembly elections without alliances and emerged as a major political force. He credited the success to years of groundwork and public trust.

An interesting scene unfolded towards the end of the session. After completing his speech, Vijay delivered a cinematic gesture that drew loud reactions from members in the House.

The speech was not merely a policy address. It was a carefully crafted political performance. Vijay defended his government’s record, highlighted his party’s ideology, took a swipe at rivals and ended on a memorable note. If the Assembly session was meant to showcase his leadership style, Vijay ensured that everyone left talking about it.