Vijay’s First Big Move as CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Schools and Temples to Shut in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has taken a major decision within days of assuming office. In one of the first big welfare measures announced by the new government, 717 TASMAC liquor shops located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across Tamil Nadu will be shut down within two weeks.

The decision has already triggered a huge political discussion across the state. It also reflects the governance style Vijay wants to establish early in his tenure. Soon after becoming Chief Minister, he ordered a detailed survey of TASMAC outlets functioning near sensitive public places. Officials were instructed to identify liquor shops operating within a 500 metre radius of religious institutions, educational campuses and bus stations.

The survey revealed that hundreds of liquor shops were functioning in these restricted areas. According to the government, 276 shops were located near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands. Based on the findings, Vijay directed officials to close all 717 outlets in the interest of public welfare.

Tamil Nadu currently operates 4,765 TASMAC liquor shops under state control. Liquor sales remain one of the biggest sources of revenue for the government. Despite the financial importance of TASMAC, public opposition against several outlets has continued to grow over the years. Residents in many towns and cities have repeatedly complained about liquor shops functioning close to schools, temples and busy public areas.

Women’s groups, parents and social activists have often argued that such outlets create law and order concerns and negatively affect local communities. Previous governments faced criticism for failing to act decisively because of the large income generated through liquor sales. Vijay’s latest decision is now being viewed as an attempt to strike a balance between revenue and public sentiment.

The issue surrounding TASMAC had already become politically sensitive after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in connection with alleged irregularities linked to TASMAC operations and associated entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Opposition parties frequently targeted the previous administration over the issue and accused it of ignoring public concerns.

By moving quickly on the matter, Vijay appears determined to build an image of a responsive and decisive leader. Political observers believe the decision is aimed at strengthening public trust during the early months of his government. The move is also expected to resonate strongly with women, middle-class families and young voters who played a major role in the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu politics.

For now, Vijay’s first major administrative decision has created a strong impact across the state. Many believe this could be the beginning of broader reforms in Tamil Nadu’s liquor policy in the coming years.