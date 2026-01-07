x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled

Published on January 7, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
image
Photos : Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Trailer Launch Event

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is all set for a record opening all over. The advance sales for the film outside India are exceptional and the sales are yet to be open in India because of the censor hurdles. The issues are not yet cleared and the buyers outside India have informed the theatres about the delay. All the major multiplex chains and theatres across the USA and other territories have cancelled the premieres. The refunds are being issued after the patrons are informed about the cancellation.

The Madras High Court will reveal their call tomorrow morning and if all the hurdles are cleared, Jana Nayagan will be released on January 9th in India as per the plan. The overseas schedules will be planned and finalized tomorrow. The makers are trying their best to clear all the hurdles and release the film. A record opening is completely disrupted because of the censor issues. Jana Nayagan is the last film of Vijay and he is all set to make his full-time entry into Tamil Nadu politics. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a social drama featuring Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol in the lead roles. KVN Productions are the producers.

Next Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh Previous Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
else

TRENDING

image
Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style

Latest

image
Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
image
Photos : Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Trailer Launch Event

Most Read

image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project
image
SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy