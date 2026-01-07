Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is all set for a record opening all over. The advance sales for the film outside India are exceptional and the sales are yet to be open in India because of the censor hurdles. The issues are not yet cleared and the buyers outside India have informed the theatres about the delay. All the major multiplex chains and theatres across the USA and other territories have cancelled the premieres. The refunds are being issued after the patrons are informed about the cancellation.

The Madras High Court will reveal their call tomorrow morning and if all the hurdles are cleared, Jana Nayagan will be released on January 9th in India as per the plan. The overseas schedules will be planned and finalized tomorrow. The makers are trying their best to clear all the hurdles and release the film. A record opening is completely disrupted because of the censor issues. Jana Nayagan is the last film of Vijay and he is all set to make his full-time entry into Tamil Nadu politics. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a social drama featuring Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol in the lead roles. KVN Productions are the producers.