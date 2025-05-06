Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to have a Political Touch

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is shooting for his last film titled Jana Nayagan. The actor will be shifting his focus on Tamil politics for full time from next year. His last film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Speculations say that the film is the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Bhagavanth Kesari. He is said to be sporting a stylish tattoo of TVK on his hand which resembles his party name ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’. His character is named ‘Thalapathy Vetri Kondan’ in the film.

It is unclear for now if the film has any political touch but reports say that the film delivers a strong social message. The film’s director H Vinoth and his team made several changes for the script of Bhagavanth Kesari to suit Vijay. The film too will be the last one for the actor for now and Vinoth made sure Jana Nayagan offers a perfect treat for his fans. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and KVN Productions are investing big on Jana Nayagan.