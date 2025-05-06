x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to have a Political Touch

Published on May 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence
image
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘poor’ talk is not going down well
image
Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy
image
Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to have a Political Touch

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is shooting for his last film titled Jana Nayagan. The actor will be shifting his focus on Tamil politics for full time from next year. His last film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Speculations say that the film is the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Bhagavanth Kesari. He is said to be sporting a stylish tattoo of TVK on his hand which resembles his party name ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’. His character is named ‘Thalapathy Vetri Kondan’ in the film.

It is unclear for now if the film has any political touch but reports say that the film delivers a strong social message. The film’s director H Vinoth and his team made several changes for the script of Bhagavanth Kesari to suit Vijay. The film too will be the last one for the actor for now and Vinoth made sure Jana Nayagan offers a perfect treat for his fans. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and KVN Productions are investing big on Jana Nayagan.

Next Pawan Kalyan Gets Work Done in Villages Previous Chandrababu Naidu Orders All Public Services to be Delivered Through WhatsApp Governance
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG
image
Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy
image
Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

Latest

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence
image
Pawan Kalyan to resume the shoot of OG
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘poor’ talk is not going down well
image
Tollywood has to work on Battling Piracy
image
Legendary Combo Shashtipoorthi Arriving On May 30

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘poor’ talk is not going down well
image
Pawan Kalyan Gets Work Done in Villages

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look