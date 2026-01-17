x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?

Published on January 17, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?
image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Success meet

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?

Vijay had big hopes on his last film Jana Nayagan which was slated for January 9th release in a record number of screens. There was huge buzz and the makers planned a record release. The CBFC officials have watched the film and they raised objections after there were several dialogues against the ruling Tamil Nadu government. Some of the episodes also insulted the Central government of India.

The same has been informed to the makers but the team were hellbent against chopping the dialogues and certain episodes. These were written considering the political entry of Vijay. But with the team not ready to remove them, the issue turned bigger and the release got stalled. The Supreme Court has now informed them that they are not ready to intervene in the issue. If the issue is not settled with the Madras High Court, it would be quite tough for the film to release before the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The film triggered political conspiracy and it has turned out to be a huge headache for Vijay and his team. The producers have invested big money and are in severe stress as there is no clarity about the release of Jana Nayagan.

Next Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy Previous Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?
else

TRENDING

image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Latest

image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?
image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Success meet

Most Read

image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch