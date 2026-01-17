Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?

Vijay had big hopes on his last film Jana Nayagan which was slated for January 9th release in a record number of screens. There was huge buzz and the makers planned a record release. The CBFC officials have watched the film and they raised objections after there were several dialogues against the ruling Tamil Nadu government. Some of the episodes also insulted the Central government of India.

The same has been informed to the makers but the team were hellbent against chopping the dialogues and certain episodes. These were written considering the political entry of Vijay. But with the team not ready to remove them, the issue turned bigger and the release got stalled. The Supreme Court has now informed them that they are not ready to intervene in the issue. If the issue is not settled with the Madras High Court, it would be quite tough for the film to release before the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The film triggered political conspiracy and it has turned out to be a huge headache for Vijay and his team. The producers have invested big money and are in severe stress as there is no clarity about the release of Jana Nayagan.