Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is all set to make his full time political entry and Jana Nayagan is his last film for the actor. There are a lot of rumors about the film and Jana Nayagan is the most violent film of Vijay till date. There are reports that kids and youngsters will not be permitted to watch the film in theatres in all those countries with strict censorship rules. There are also reports that Jana Nayagan is the remake of Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari but the team hasn’t issued any clarification.

A grand event of Jana Nayagan took place in Malaysia recently. Vijay has completed promoting the film and Jana Nayagan is the first big release of Tamil cinema this year. H Vinoth is the director and Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani will be seen in the lead roles. KVN Productions bankrolled the film and Anirudh scored the music and background score for this action-packed social drama.