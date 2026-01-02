x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date

Published on January 2, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed
image
Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date
image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record

Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is all set to make his full time political entry and Jana Nayagan is his last film for the actor. There are a lot of rumors about the film and Jana Nayagan is the most violent film of Vijay till date. There are reports that kids and youngsters will not be permitted to watch the film in theatres in all those countries with strict censorship rules. There are also reports that Jana Nayagan is the remake of Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari but the team hasn’t issued any clarification.

A grand event of Jana Nayagan took place in Malaysia recently. Vijay has completed promoting the film and Jana Nayagan is the first big release of Tamil cinema this year. H Vinoth is the director and Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani will be seen in the lead roles. KVN Productions bankrolled the film and Anirudh scored the music and background score for this action-packed social drama.

Next Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed Previous UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
else

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong
image
Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date
image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!

Latest

image
Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed
image
Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date
image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record
image
New Year Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Drunk Driving and Drugs Trouble Police

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy