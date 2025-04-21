Vijay’s Political Journey in Tamil Nadu: Success or Challenge?

Tamil Nadu politics has always revolved around film stars. From MGR and Jayalalithaa who became successful Chief Ministers to Rajinikanth who postponed his political entry, cinema and politics have shared a deep connection in the state.

Now, another Tamil superstar Vijay has launched his political party TVK, aiming to become Chief Minister in the upcoming elections. However, recent political developments may complicate his path to power.

With assembly elections approaching next year, BJP has strategically formed an alliance with AIADMK. Currently, Tamil politics features two major coalitions – Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK – leaving Vijay isolated.

Initially, many expected Vijay to align with AIADMK, especially since he had declared DMK as his main opponent. Political strategist Prashant Kishor reportedly advised Vijay to pursue this alliance, with rumors suggesting discussions were initiated with Palaniswami.

However, BJP’s entry changed the political landscape. BJP had previously attempted to replace AIADMK through Annamalai’s aggressive politics, causing Palaniswami to temporarily leave the alliance. Now, circumstances have forced them back together.

Tamil Nadu politics traditionally favors coalitions, making it nearly impossible for a party to win alone. Vijay appears to be targeting minority communities – Christians, Muslims and Dalits – highlighting his full name Joseph Vijay. However, whether his cinema fans will translate to political supporters remains questionable.

With another year until elections, Vijay’s political future remains uncertain. While he can draw crowds as a film star, political success requires strategic timing and alliances ,areas where Vijay has yet to prove himself.