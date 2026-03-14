x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’

Published on March 14, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Disclosed
image
No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns
image
Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’
image
Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Jana Sena Foundation Day with Tribal Communities in Alluri District
image
AP Liquor Scam: High Court Pulls Up ACB Court Over Mithun Reddy Bail Order

Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’

Actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has firmly denied reports suggesting a possible alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. Party leaders dismissed the claims as media speculation and clarified that there is no discussion about joining hands with the BJP.

TVK Joint General Secretary C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar stated that the party has already made its stand clear. He said the BJP remains an ideological opponent and therefore there is no question of allying.

The clarification came after a virtual meeting held on March 13 with the party’s district secretaries. According to Nirmal Kumar, the meeting was conducted to assess the party’s organisational strength and to review political strategies ahead of the upcoming elections. He stressed that the discussion was internal and had nothing to do with negotiations for an NDA alliance.

Nirmal Kumar also questioned the logic behind the rumours. He asked whether the BJP would even agree to project Vijay as the Chief Ministerial candidate if such talks were actually happening.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran avoided giving a direct answer when reporters asked about a possible alliance with TVK. Instead, he shifted the focus to governance issues in the state.

Nagenthran said his priority was to address the problems faced by people. He pointed to the failure of law and order and raised concerns about women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

With TVK now issuing a clear denial, the speculation around a possible electoral pact appears to have been put to rest for the moment. The party continues to position itself as an independent political force under Vijay’s leadership as Tamil Nadu moves closer to the next electoral battle.

Next No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns Previous Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Jana Sena Foundation Day with Tribal Communities in Alluri District
else

TRENDING

image
Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Disclosed
image
Mega158: Chiranjeevi says No Compromise
image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh 2 Big Updates

Latest

image
Varanasi Business Deals yet to be Disclosed
image
No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns
image
Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’
image
Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Jana Sena Foundation Day with Tribal Communities in Alluri District
image
AP Liquor Scam: High Court Pulls Up ACB Court Over Mithun Reddy Bail Order

Most Read

image
No OTP, No LPG Cylinder: AP Govt Issues Strict Rule Amid Supply Concerns
image
Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’
image
Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Jana Sena Foundation Day with Tribal Communities in Alluri District

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event