Vijay’s TVK Rejects Alliance With NDA, Calls Speculation ‘Rumours’

Actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has firmly denied reports suggesting a possible alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. Party leaders dismissed the claims as media speculation and clarified that there is no discussion about joining hands with the BJP.

TVK Joint General Secretary C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar stated that the party has already made its stand clear. He said the BJP remains an ideological opponent and therefore there is no question of allying.

The clarification came after a virtual meeting held on March 13 with the party’s district secretaries. According to Nirmal Kumar, the meeting was conducted to assess the party’s organisational strength and to review political strategies ahead of the upcoming elections. He stressed that the discussion was internal and had nothing to do with negotiations for an NDA alliance.

Nirmal Kumar also questioned the logic behind the rumours. He asked whether the BJP would even agree to project Vijay as the Chief Ministerial candidate if such talks were actually happening.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran avoided giving a direct answer when reporters asked about a possible alliance with TVK. Instead, he shifted the focus to governance issues in the state.

Nagenthran said his priority was to address the problems faced by people. He pointed to the failure of law and order and raised concerns about women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

With TVK now issuing a clear denial, the speculation around a possible electoral pact appears to have been put to rest for the moment. The party continues to position itself as an independent political force under Vijay’s leadership as Tamil Nadu moves closer to the next electoral battle.