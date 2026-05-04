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Home > Politics

Vijay’s TVK Surges in Tamil Nadu Polls as ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Fresh Setback

Published on May 4, 2026 by swathy

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Vijay’s TVK Surges in Tamil Nadu Polls as ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Fresh Setback

Actor Vijay is witnessing a powerful political rise in Tamil Nadu. His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has taken an impressive lead in the ongoing Assembly election trends. The party is currently ahead in 108 out of 234 seats. This strong performance has placed TVK at the center of the state’s political narrative.

While Vijay’s political journey gains momentum, his much awaited film Jana Nayagan continues to struggle with delays. The film was originally planned for release on January 9. However, certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification stalled its release. Fans initially expected only a short delay. Weeks turned into months, and the uncertainty has only grown.

The situation worsened when scenes from the film were leaked online. This incident affected the buzz around the project. The excitement that once surrounded the film has begun to fade. Industry insiders believe that such leaks have impacted its market value.

There is also a major development on the digital front. Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video had earlier acquired the OTT rights of the film for a deal worth ₹120 crore. Now, the platform is said to be reconsidering the agreement. Sources indicate that declining expectations around the film have led to this shift.

This creates a sharp contrast in Vijay’s current phase. On one side, he is gaining significant ground in politics with TVK’s strong performance. On the other, his film project faces repeated hurdles and uncertain prospects.

As the election results move closer to clarity, Vijay’s political future looks promising. At the same time, the fate of Jana Nayagan remains unclear. The coming weeks will be crucial for both his political ambitions and his cinematic comeback.

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