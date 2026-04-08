Vijay’s TVK To Reshape Tamil Nadu Poll Dynamics ?

In a significant political observation ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Durai Vaiko stated that actor Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could secure close to 15 percent vote share in their debut electoral outing. He said such a performance could alter the balance of power in the state.

Speaking during a campaign in Erode district, Durai Vaiko pointed out that Vijay enjoys massive popularity among the youth. He compared his influence with leading stars like Suriya and Ajith Kumar. However, he made it clear that popularity alone does not always translate into votes.

He said that if TVK manages to secure 15 percent vote share in its first election, it would be a remarkable achievement for a newly formed political party. At the same time, he noted that such a vote share may not directly convert into a large number of seats.

Durai Vaiko also stressed that this emerging support base could impact the AIADMK-led alliance more than others. According to him, any significant vote split in this phase would indirectly strengthen the prospects of the DMK alliance.

With a new political force entering the fray, Tamil Nadu’s electoral contest appears more unpredictable than ever. Vijay’s performance in this election could mark the beginning of a new political chapter in the state.