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Home > Movie News

Vijay’s Win Alters Jana Nayagan Business

Published on May 12, 2026 by sankar

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Vijay’s Win Alters Jana Nayagan Business

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan was once the craziest film and it was the most awaited Tamil film of 2026. After the film got stuck with censor hurdles and missed the Sankranthi release, the film lost the buzz. A series of events have left the film in a struggling phase. The entire film got leaked and Amazon Prime walked out of the biggest digital deal in South cinema. When there were a lot of rumors about the film’s release, Vijay walked out with a historic win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. He took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Jana Nayagan is now red hot in the trade circles after the historic victory of Vijay. The makers are now rushed with interesting non-theatrical and theatrical deals. The makers will close all the deals once they get the censor certificate. All the hurdles are expected to be cleared before this weekend and the makers are keen to announce the release date. Last month, Zee Studios offered Rs 50 crores for the digital rights which is less than half of the deal signed with Amazon Prime. KVN Productions waited with patience and stood by Vijay’s side. They have withdrawn the case filed against the Censor Board and they also had to compromise on some of the episodes which are removed by the Revising Committee.

Now, all roads are clear and Jana Nayagan is back as the hottest film in the trade. Jana Nayagan is a social drama directed by H Vinoth and is produced by KVN Productions.

Next Vijay’s First Big Move as CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Schools and Temples to Shut in Tamil Nadu Previous An Interesting Assignment for Rakul Preet Singh
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