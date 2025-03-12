Vijaysai Reddy’s big allegation-cum-advice for YS Jagan

Former MP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s key aide, Vijaysai Reddy made a big allegation against former AP CM, saying that YS Jagan is surrounded by a strong coterie, terming it as the reason for latter’s downfall.

Vijay Sai Reddy quit from YSRCP and parted ways with YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond. The resignation of Vijay Sai Reddy to YSRCP came as a big shock for everyone, as Vijayasai Reddy was considered a main confidante of YS Jagan and the mastermind behind YSRCP founder’s financial rise.

“YS Jagan is surrounded by a coterie, consisting of second rung leaders. If anyone wants to meet YS Jagan or communicate anything with him, he has to pass through this coterie. Without this coterie, it is impossible to meet YS Jagan. This coterie arranges meeting with YS Jaganmohan Reddy only if they get benefited. YS Jagan has lost because of this coterie,” said Vijaysai Reddy, making big allegation against former AP CM.

“A leader should not trust anyone and everyone’s words. He should judge who is genuine and who is unscrupulous. YS Jagan should stop trusting his coterie, if he has to comeback,” advised Vijay Sai Reddy speaking further.

What’s shocking in Vijaysai Reddy’s revelation is, the alleged coterie has even created barriers between former AP CM YS Jagan and his trusted financial strategist Vijaysai.

It seems, Vijay Sai Reddy has left YSRCP pained with these developments. Vijay Sai Reddy made these comments after attending CID’s inquiry on Kakinada Port irregularities on Wednesday.