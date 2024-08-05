Vikram clears air about Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu will soon work with SS Rajamouli and the pre-production work along with a special workshop are currently happening. Rajamouli is also finalizing the actors, technicians and the locations for this untitled actioner. Strong speculations from the past few weeks said that Chiyaan Vikram has been approached to play the role of the lead antagonist in the film. The team has been tightlipped and never responded to the ongoing speculation. Vikram is currently in Hyderabad for the promotions of his upcoming movie Thangaalan. He cleared the air about the speculation.

“I have been waiting to work with SS Rajamouli from a long time and he is a close friend of mine. We have discussed about teaming up several times. We will soon work on a film and I cannot talk much about our collaboration” told Vikram. Vikram did not respond about being approached for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s film. The news is that Rajamouli is considering Vikram for the role of the lead antagonist. Thangaalan is gearing up for a record release on August 15th and the film is one more experiment from Vikram. PA Ranjith is the director and Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady in this interesting attempt.