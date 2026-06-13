Vikram working on a Profit-sharing Model

Chiyaan Vikram is teaming up with director Anand Shankar again for #Chiyaan63. Though Vikram’s market value took a serious hit recently after a string of box office flops, the actor has several offers. Because of that slump, he’s had to completely rethink his business strategy and move toward a profit-sharing model to help ease the pressure on his producers.

For this new action thriller, he’s reportedly taking a remuneration salary of Rs 18 crore. The rest of his remuneration depends on how the movie actually performs, with his final payout tied directly to OTT streaming deals and post-release profits. It’s a smart, grounded move to rebuild trust in the industry by sharing the financial risk.

The project is currently in the works, and the team is aiming for a release around the end of 2026 or January 2027. Vikram fans are eager for his comeback and they have high hopes for this film.