Home > Movie News

Vikranth’s Markandeya Title Glimpse: DilRaju Dreams big budget Mythological thriller

Published on February 12, 2026 by swathy

Vikranth’s Markandeya Title Glimpse: DilRaju Dreams big budget Mythological thriller

Vikranth's Markandeya Title Glimpse

The young and talented actor Vikranth, who recently impressed audiences with Santhana Prapthirasthu, steps into a new genre. His next under the prestigious DilRaju Dreams banner titled as Markandeya. This is the first production venture of DRD, the film appears to be mounted on a grand scale. The film is directed by Sistla VMK

Makers recently unveiled the title glimpse of Markandeya with the ace producer DilRaju attending the event. The teaser has generated considerable excitement among movie lovers. Conceptually rich and visually striking, the 120-second title glimpse offers a thrilling entry into a mystic world filled with divine energy and intensity.

The glimpse itself leaves a strong impact, setting the tone for an ambitious mythological thriller backed by solid production values. One of the most commendable aspects of the teaser is the team’s decision to rely on real shoots enhanced with graphics rather than excessive AI usage. This choice lends authenticity and grandeur to the visuals.

The mystical landscapes, atmospheric lighting, and carefully designed frames elevate the teaser. The background score by Hari SR is powerful and impactful. The highlight of the glimpse comes in its closing moments with the powerful reveal of Lord Shiva. Portraying Shiva through a real actor instead of digital recreation works remarkably well.

The divine presence feels commanding and authentic, making it one of the teaser’s most talked-about elements. On the whole, glimpse grabs attention and raises curiosity about Markandeya and his purpose. The dialogue from the mother really stands out explaining moving forward even in fear.

