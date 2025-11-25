x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline

Published on November 25, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
image
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon
image
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline

The Andhra Pradesh government’s mission to clean up and restructure the Secretariat system has reached the final stage. After completing staff rationalisation and employee reclassification, the coalition government is now turning its attention to the most crucial part of the exercise, defining job responsibilities and streamlining the promotion process for employees.

As part of this effort, Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayati Raj Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted an in-depth review of village secretariats on Tuesday. He directed officials to undertake a detailed study of how village secretariats currently function and how they should be reorganised to make governance more efficient at the grassroots level.

A Need for Structural Clarity

Pawan Kalyan emphasised the importance of examining how different departmental units operate at the village level. He said there must be a clear plan on how the village secretariat staff should be integrated with various line departments. During the afternoon meeting, Pawan held an extensive discussion with a group of ministers and senior officials from multiple departments. Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satya Prasad, Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Gummidi Sandhya Rani participated in the review.

Focus on Promotions and Role Alignment

A key topic was employee promotions. Pawan Kalyan stressed that promotions must be given without disrupting the structural integrity of the secretariat system. He asked officials to explore opportunities for integrating staff into other departments when necessary, while protecting the operational continuity of village secretariats. He instructed officials to complete a comprehensive study of the entire system by March next year. The final report is expected to outline clear guidelines for restructuring, staff deployment and coordination across all departments.

Monthly Monitoring to Speed Up the Process

To ensure that the reform does not stagnate, Pawan suggested holding review meetings every month. These meetings will assess gaps, address bottlenecks and ensure that the promotion process moves at a faster pace. With this push, the village secretariat system, which was once promoted as a revolutionary governance model but later riddled with inefficiencies, is now set for a major overhaul. If executed as planned, the reforms could redefine grassroots administration in Andhra Pradesh.

Previous Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
else

TRENDING

image
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
image
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?
image
Young Producers’ Strategy Works Bigtime

Latest

image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
image
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon
image
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

Most Read

image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
image
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025