Vinesh Phogat Faints: Shifted to Hospital

India’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat was on the edge of ultimate glory in Paris, but now she is out of the competition. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the entire event. She was competing in the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling category, but on day 2 she weighed 100 grams over the limit and was disqualified. She had generally been competing in 53 kg freestyle wrestling but changed to 50 kg freestyle a few months before.

Vinesh tried all the ways to bring her weight down. As per sources, she didn’t sleep the entire night, hoping to reduce her weight, and even skipped her meals. Indian officials requested Olympics officials for a little more time, but their efforts didn’t work. She fainted after the disqualification due to dehydration and was shifted to the hospital.

India just missed a historic win. The saddest part is that now she will not even get a chance for any medal, even after she entered the finals.

-Sanyogita