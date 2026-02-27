x
Home > Movie News

Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry

Published on February 27, 2026 by nymisha

Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry

The iconic Gabbar Singh combo is back, promising a much bigger dose of entertainment and adrenaline with the highly anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The duo of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar is all set to enthrall when the film hits screens on March 26. The buzz has already soared with the release of glimpses, songs, and posters.

Freshly, the makers have unveiled a new poster that showcases Pawan Kalyan in a striking vintage avatar. He makes a stylish entry, exuding graceful swag. Dressed in a wide-brimmed brown hat, a tan shirt with rolled-up sleeves, brown pants, and rugged boots, he looks every bit the powerhouse. Holding a long arrow diagonally across his body, with a stern, intense gaze against a police-station backdrop, the poster packs a punch.

Clearly, Pawan Kalyan has undergone a stylish makeover for the film and appears supremely fit. He will be seen as a tough cop in this action-entertainer, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Ee saari performance Badhalaipoddi, announce the makers hinting at power packed performance of Pawan Kalyan in the movie.

