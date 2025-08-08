x
Vinutha Kota and Kakani Govardhan Reddy Granted Bail

Published on August 8, 2025 by Sanyogita

Vinutha Kota and Kakani Govardhan Reddy Granted Bail

Two political figures, two serious cases and court granted bail for both.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed high-voltage legal drama as Vinutha Kota, a former Jana Sena Party leader, and Kakani Govardhan Reddy, a senior YSRCP leader and ex-minister, were both granted bail in unrelated criminal cases.

Vinutha Kota: From Party Leader to Murder Accused

Vinutha, who once served as Sri Kalahasti in-charge for Jana Sena, walked out on bail today after being arrested in the shocking murder of her driver and aide, Srinivasulu alias Rayudu.
The young man was allegedly murdered by Vinutha, her husband, and three others, with his body later dumped in Chennai’s Cooum River.

The Madras Chief Sessions Court granted her bail under tight conditions, including daily attendance at a Chennai police station. The Jana Sena Party has since suspended her, citing her criminal involvement.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy: Ex-Minister in Mud Trouble

Kakani Govardhan Reddy, also secured bail in a case involving illegal soil excavation. The court granted him bail with a ₹25,000 bond and two sureties, instructing full cooperation with investigators.

His legal team argued the case was politically motivated, claiming no direct evidence of wrongdoing.

