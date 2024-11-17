Viral Now: Wedding Card of Chaitanya and Sobhita

Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged and are all set to tie the knot next month. The wedding would take place on December 4th on a simple note in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Chaitanya and Sobhita are busy sharing their wedding cards to close friends and relatives. The wedding card of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is now going viral and is circulated across social media circles. The wedding muhurtham is at 8.13 PM on December 4th.

Annapurna Studios will be beautifully decorated for the wedding in a traditional manner. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in a relationship from the past couple of years as per the speculations. They got the nod from their parents after which they got engaged. Naga Chaitanya parted ways with Samantha after years of marriage.