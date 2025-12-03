Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports

Passengers at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport faced major disruptions as several IndiGo flights were delayed and a few were cancelled. RGIA officials stated that technical issues within IndiGo operations caused the chaos and issued an advisory asking travellers to check flight status before leaving home.

The Hyderabad terminal saw long queues and rising tempers. Travellers who arrived early found every flight delayed. Arguments broke out between staff and passengers as the terminal became overcrowded. Many complained about poor crowd management and slow communication from the airline. Security lanes were packed and scanners flagged even minor items, adding to the frustration. Some passengers said they longed for the simpler flying experience of the 1990s.

Mumbai Airport saw similar trouble. Almost all IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled. Passengers waiting for flight 6E 564 said the aircraft had not even arrived hours after the scheduled departure. Rumours about sudden DGCA crew duty restrictions spread, yet staff offered no clear explanation for why only IndiGo flights were affected.

With growing congestion at both airports, travellers expressed concern about hygiene and safety. Many said masks felt necessary again in the crowded terminals.

The disruptions highlight how unpredictable air travel has become. Passengers now hope IndiGo and aviation authorities act quickly to restore order. Until operations stabilise, travellers are advised to monitor updates closely and allow extra time for airport procedures.