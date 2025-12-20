Viral: KCR and KTR Cutouts Near YS Jagan’s Residence Spark Political Buzz

Political activity has picked up pace near the Tadepalli residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ahead of his birthday celebrations. The area has been decorated with large political cutouts. What drew immediate attention was the presence of cutouts featuring Telangana leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and K. T. Rama Rao alongside those of Jagan.

The visuals quickly became a talking point in political circles across both Telugu states. The appearance of KCR and KTR near Jagan’s residence surprised many observers. It also reignited discussions about the visible bonhomie between the YSR Congress Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

YS Jagan and KTR have shared a cordial relationship over the years. They have publicly exchanged supportive remarks on multiple occasions. Their recent meeting added fresh momentum to these conversations after the video of their interaction went viral on social media.

Sources indicate that supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi took the initiative to install the cutouts. The plan reportedly included showcasing KCR and KTR along with Jagan to underline the political understanding between the two parties. The move has been interpreted as a symbolic gesture rather than a routine birthday display.

Jagan’s birthday celebrations are scheduled to be held in Hyderabad with the participation of BRS leaders. It is also being said that BRS cadres mobilized supporters during Jagan’s recent visit to Hyderabad. These developments have added to the speculation surrounding coordination between the two sides.

The presence of KCR and KTR cutouts near the Tadepalli residence has now put this political bond on public display. They hint at a strategic understanding between YSR Congress Partyand BRS.