Viral ‘Mavigun’ Moment Becomes Highlight of Air Force Teaser

Producer Anil Sunkara has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming youthful entertainer Air Force (Bezawada Batch), introducing a vibrant new generation of talent to Telugu cinema. Produced under the banners of AK Entertainments and ATV Originals, and directed by debutant Anil Kaivalya, the film features newcomers Nithin Nash, Somayaji, Krishna, and Rohan in lead roles.

The striking title Air Force instantly grabs attention and raises curiosity. Unlike what one might expect, the film takes audiences into the fun-filled world of four carefree Vijayawada youngsters whose friendship, dreams, and hilarious adventures form the heart of the story. The teaser successfully captures the energy, humor, and spirit of today’s youth while maintaining a strong local connect.

What truly makes the project special is Anil Sunkara’s bold decision to place complete trust in fresh talent. From actors to several key technicians, the film is driven by newcomers, making it a refreshing departure from conventional casting and filmmaking practices. The initiative has already generated excitement among aspiring artists and cinema enthusiasts.

The teaser opens with a humorous disclaimer, Use Headphones for a Better Experience and Don’t Use Your Heads for the Best Experience, “immediately signaling a fun and entertaining ride. Another highlight is the witty use of the trending term “Mavigun,” cleverly reimagined as “Mana Vijayawada Guntalu,” adding a strong dose of native humor and relatability.

With its youthful vibe, entertaining characters, and refreshing cast, Air Force (Bezawada Batch) promises a laughter-filled celebration of friendship, ambition, and the unmistakable charm of Vijayawada. The teaser has already created a positive buzz, positioning the film as one of the most interesting newcomer-driven projects to watch out for.