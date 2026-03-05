Viral Now: Vijay and Trisha Spotted Together

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha has filed a divorce petition after 28 years of marriage. She alleged that Vijay is in a relationship with an actress. After Vijay’s political entry, several politicians made open statements about the relationship of Vijay and Trisha. The duo is now spotted together attending a wedding reception and the video is now viral all over. Vijay and Trisha walked together for the grand wedding reception of Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son.

Netizens are fast enough to make comments against Vijay and Trisha. Some of them commented if Vijay and Trisha are making their relationship official soon. Vijay has completed his last film Jana Nayagan and his party TVK is contesting in all the Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu. The elections are due for summer. Trisha is back as the busiest and highest paid actress after starting her second innings.