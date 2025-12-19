x
Home > Politics

Viral: PM Modi’s Earpiece Sparks Curiosity During Oman Visit

Published on December 19, 2025 by swathy

Viral: PM Modi’s Earpiece Sparks Curiosity During Oman Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Oman received a grand welcome, with the country’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs personally greeting him at the airport. Traditional performances and a guard of honour marked the ceremonial reception, highlighting the importance of the visit.

Amid the formal engagements, a small detail caught public attention on social media. During Modi’s interaction with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, a device seen near the Prime Minister’s ear triggered widespread curiosity. Many initially mistook it for an earring, leading to online speculation about a new fashion statement.

Soon, clarity emerged. The device was not an accessory but a real time translation earpiece. It helps leaders instantly understand conversations in foreign languages during international meetings. Since Arabic is Oman’s official language, the earpiece allows smooth and accurate communication without language barriers.

Beyond the social media buzz, the visit had strong diplomatic outcomes. India and Oman signed a free trade agreement aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and employment ties.

