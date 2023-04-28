Viral: Prabhu Deva spotted with his Second Wife

By
Telugu360
-
0

Prabhu Deva was married for the second time during the Pandemic to Himani Singh in 2020. The couple stayed close and were never out together. But for the time Prabhudeva and Himani Singh were seen together at Tirumala. The actor was seen taking good care of her by holding her securely to ensure that she is safe in the crowd. The latest picture of the couple is viral now on social media.

Besides this, Himani Singh’s video with her husband is also viral. In the video, she said how wonderful Prabhudeva take care of her and love her. Prabhudeva divorced his first wife Premalatha in 2011. Later he had a breakup with Nayanthara. Prabhudeva never revealed his relation his Himani Singh, while his brother Raju Sundaram was the one who made it official.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here