Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration

Tollywood beauty Sreeleela is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Kartik Aryan’s upcoming film to be directed by Anurag Basu. The announcement video revealed the flawless chemistry of the lead actors. Now, a video from a family celebration of Kartik Aryan is going viral on social media. Sreeleela is seen celebrating and dancing along with the family members while Kartik Aryan kept staring at the dance of Sreeleela. Kartik Aryan recorded her dance performance while the video was shot and posted on social media.

Kartik Aryan and his family hosted a celebration for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari and Sreeleela was present for the party. Sreeleela performed the famous hook step from the Kissik song from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress soon realized that the song played is ‘Mast Kalandar’ and jumped aside. Kartik Aryan is busy recording the entire dance moves of Sreeleela. Soon, there are a lot of comments saying that the duo is dating currently.