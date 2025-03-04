x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration

Published on March 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Birthday Celebrations
image
Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration
image
Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital
image
Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin
image
March Box-office: Tollywood Vs Dubbed Films

Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration

Tollywood beauty Sreeleela is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Kartik Aryan’s upcoming film to be directed by Anurag Basu. The announcement video revealed the flawless chemistry of the lead actors. Now, a video from a family celebration of Kartik Aryan is going viral on social media. Sreeleela is seen celebrating and dancing along with the family members while Kartik Aryan kept staring at the dance of Sreeleela. Kartik Aryan recorded her dance performance while the video was shot and posted on social media.

Kartik Aryan and his family hosted a celebration for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari and Sreeleela was present for the party. Sreeleela performed the famous hook step from the Kissik song from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress soon realized that the song played is ‘Mast Kalandar’ and jumped aside. Kartik Aryan is busy recording the entire dance moves of Sreeleela. Soon, there are a lot of comments saying that the duo is dating currently.

Next Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Birthday Celebrations Previous Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital
else

TRENDING

image
Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration
image
Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital
image
Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin

Latest

image
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Birthday Celebrations
image
Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration
image
Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital
image
Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin
image
March Box-office: Tollywood Vs Dubbed Films

Most Read

image
Telangana MLC Results: BJP upbeat, Congress under pressure
image
More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar
image
Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives

Related Articles

Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot