Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River

In a heartbreaking incident, a young doctor from Hyderabad lost her life while on a vacation with friends in Hampi, Karnataka. Dr. Ananyarao, along with her friends, had gone to the Tungabhadra River for a swim. However, tragedy struck when she jumped into the river from a 25-foot-high rock and was swept away by the strong currents.

According to Karnataka police, Dr. Ananyarao and her friends had arrived in Hampi on Tuesday and stayed at a guesthouse in Sanapur village. On Wednesday afternoon, they went to the Tungabhadra River for a swim. Witnesses reported that Dr. Ananyarao jumped into the river from a rocky ledge, but the strong water flow pulled her under. Despite immediate efforts by her friends and locals, she could not be rescued at the time.

Local police and rescue teams, including expert divers, launched a search operation. The Tungabhadra River flows through rocky caves in the area, making the rescue operation challenging. After hours of searching, Dr. Ananyarao’s body was recovered on Thursday morning. The incident has left her family and friends devastated.

A video of Dr. Ananyarao jumping into the river, recorded by one of her friends, has gone viral on social media.