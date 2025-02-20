x
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River

In a heartbreaking incident, a young doctor from Hyderabad lost her life while on a vacation with friends in Hampi, Karnataka. Dr. Ananyarao, along with her friends, had gone to the Tungabhadra River for a swim. However, tragedy struck when she jumped into the river from a 25-foot-high rock and was swept away by the strong currents.

According to Karnataka police, Dr. Ananyarao and her friends had arrived in Hampi on Tuesday and stayed at a guesthouse in Sanapur village. On Wednesday afternoon, they went to the Tungabhadra River for a swim. Witnesses reported that Dr. Ananyarao jumped into the river from a rocky ledge, but the strong water flow pulled her under. Despite immediate efforts by her friends and locals, she could not be rescued at the time.

Local police and rescue teams, including expert divers, launched a search operation. The Tungabhadra River flows through rocky caves in the area, making the rescue operation challenging. After hours of searching, Dr. Ananyarao’s body was recovered on Thursday morning. The incident has left her family and friends devastated.

A video of Dr. Ananyarao jumping into the river, recorded by one of her friends, has gone viral on social media.

