Viral: Upasana Konidela Joins Bathukamma Celebrations in Delhi

Published on September 28, 2025 by sankar

The vibrant festival of Bathukamma, a symbol of Telangana’s rich traditions was celebrated with grandeur in Delhi by Telugu students at a prestigious college. The highlight of the event was the presence of Upasana Konidela who joined as a special guest alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Upasana, dressed in traditional attire, actively took part in the festivities, singing and dancing with the students while carrying the Bathukamma. Her graceful participation and respect for Telangana culture won hearts both on and off social media.

Rekha Gupta praised the festival as a tribute to motherhood and nature, and applauded the students for keeping the tradition alive away from home. Upasana also thanked the Chief Minister for embracing the culture and making the celebration special. Photos and videos from the event are now going viral, highlighting a beautiful moment of cultural unity.

