Viral: Upasana’s Baby Shower Pictures

After 10 years of marriage, Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan are expecting their first baby in July. Upsana is in her third trimester and celebrated her baby shower recently. Many celebrities attended the baby shower and mainly her girl gang, Sania Mirza, Sreeja Konidela, Susmitha, Shilpa Reddy, Kanika Kapoor, Swathi Nimmgadda and many of her close friends and family attended the event. Upasana was spotted wearing a pink dress, the lady with the baby bump was flawless and beautiful. Allu Arjun posted a picture from the celebrations night, showering love on Upsana and Ram Charan for their first child. A few pictures are viral now. Upasana going to deliver her first baby in her homeland, India in July.

