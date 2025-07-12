Viral Video: Perni Nani’s Controversial Speech Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Perni Nani has stirred up a major controversy with his provocative speech directed at party workers during meetings held in Pamarru and Avanigadda of Krishna district on Thursday and Friday.

In a fiery address, Perni Nani urged YSRCP cadre to abandon empty threats and take silent, swift action against political opponents. “Stop yelling ‘we’ll finish them’ — that’s not how it’s done. If something needs to be done, let it happen silently in the dark. Once our government returns to power, deal with those who wronged us. After that, just go and act like you’re offering your condolences,” he said, shocking many with the tone and content of his remarks.

He continued with more charged rhetoric, mocking political opponents and encouraging behind-the-scenes action:

“Don’t keep shouting ‘Rappa Rappa’ like Lokesh and his so-called Red Book. If something needs to be done, it should be over before anyone notices. Why announce things in broad daylight that should be done in the dark? It’s shameful. Let it happen overnight. Don’t make noise — just bite when the time comes.”

Perni Nani also ridiculed those posturing without results, saying: “Stop barking like dogs that never bite. Real action doesn’t need to be loud. When YSRCP 2.0 comes to power, show them what we can do. You’ll be the ones in key positions, so act accordingly.”

The speech has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism for its aggressive and insightful language. Political observers have flagged his comments as potentially dangerous, given the volatile political environment in Andhra Pradesh.

His suggestion to act covertly and later pretend to console the victims sparked serious concerns over democratic values, prompting calls for accountability from civil society and opposition leaders.

As the video circulates widely, many are questioning the party’s stance on such provocative behaviour from senior leaders, especially when the line between political rivalry and incitement appears increasingly blurred.