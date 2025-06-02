Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police

Cricket legend Virat Kohli’s popular pub, One8 Commune, is once again under the scanner. The Bengaluru police have filed a fresh case against the pub for not following public health rules. This time, the issue is about a missing smoking zone.

The police say that the pub did not create a separate area for smokers, which is required under the COTPA Act (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). As per this law, any place that allows smoking must have a special, marked smoking zone to protect non-smokers from harmful smoke. Kohli’s pub reportedly failed to provide this.

The complaint was taken seriously by the Cubbon Park Police, who are now investigating the matter. In high-profile public places like this, health and safety rules are extremely important. Authorities say this rule is not just a formality ,it is about protecting public health.

This is not the first time One8 Commune has faced legal trouble. In June last year, the pub was booked for staying open well past the legal closing time. In Bengaluru, all pubs must shut by 1:00 AM, but Kohli’s pub was found operating beyond that limit.

Adding to the concerns, the pub was also issued notices for fire safety violations. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), which is the city’s municipal body, had warned the pub about missing fire clearances. Ignoring such notices can lead to serious consequences.

In the latest case, the police have directly named the pub’s manager and staff. This means that individuals involved may face legal action if found guilty.

For a business linked to a national sports icon like Virat Kohli, repeated violations can damage the brand’s reputation. Whether it is poor management or carelessness, such incidents raise questions about how the place is being run.