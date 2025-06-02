x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading
image
Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4
image
Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police

Cricket legend Virat Kohli’s popular pub, One8 Commune, is once again under the scanner. The Bengaluru police have filed a fresh case against the pub for not following public health rules. This time, the issue is about a missing smoking zone.

The police say that the pub did not create a separate area for smokers, which is required under the COTPA Act (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). As per this law, any place that allows smoking must have a special, marked smoking zone to protect non-smokers from harmful smoke. Kohli’s pub reportedly failed to provide this.

The complaint was taken seriously by the Cubbon Park Police, who are now investigating the matter. In high-profile public places like this, health and safety rules are extremely important. Authorities say this rule is not just a formality ,it is about protecting public health.

This is not the first time One8 Commune has faced legal trouble. In June last year, the pub was booked for staying open well past the legal closing time. In Bengaluru, all pubs must shut by 1:00 AM, but Kohli’s pub was found operating beyond that limit.

Adding to the concerns, the pub was also issued notices for fire safety violations. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), which is the city’s municipal body, had warned the pub about missing fire clearances. Ignoring such notices can lead to serious consequences.

In the latest case, the police have directly named the pub’s manager and staff. This means that individuals involved may face legal action if found guilty.

For a business linked to a national sports icon like Virat Kohli, repeated violations can damage the brand’s reputation. Whether it is poor management or carelessness, such incidents raise questions about how the place is being run.

Next Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline Previous Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading
else

TRENDING

image
Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading
image
Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4
image
Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Latest

image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police
image
Big Update on Prabhas’ Raja Saab Loading
image
Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4
image
Rajendra Prasad responds on his Vulgar Comments

Most Read

image
Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline
image
Virat Kohli’s Trouble with Bengaluru Police
image
KCR to attend Kaleshwaram Commission Inquiry on June 11

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch