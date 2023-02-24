Virupaksha: Courage of Sai Dharam Tej Wins Over Fear

Advertisement

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is currently working on his upcoming film, titled Virupaksha. Recently makers raised curiosity with the title glimpse.

Team was all praises for Sai Dharam Tej’s courage for a risky sequence making in Virupaksha. The team lauded actor’s bravery on the sets while filming the sequence. After recovering from a near death accident in September, Sai Dharam Tej garu immediately returned to sets.

There was a bike sequence, on a canal road, he must brake at a speed of 100 km/h, which he completed without fear. We asked that we will manage, but he said he’d do it. He wanted to take out his fear. He accomplished it in a single take.” In the end, team said that they made a fantastic film and they’re all proud of it with confidence.

The film releasing worldwide on April 21, 2023. Kantara fame music director Anjaneesh Loknath is composing the music for this movie. BVSN Prasad is bankrolling the film. It is jointly produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It’s a new age thriller which has screenplay by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead.