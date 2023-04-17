Virupaksha film is Rebirth as an ACTOR for SDT: Sukumar

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film Virupaksha has caught a fair amount of buzz in the last few days. It is a mystic thriller directed by Karthik Dandu. Already released trailer of the film promises a chilling mystic thriller. Virupaksha is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. Samyuktha Menon is the lead actress.

Yesterday makers held a grand pre release event in Eluru and director Sukumar attended the event as chief guest. The director and co-producer of Virupaksha explained the brave efforts of team along with Sai Dharam Tej hard work after the accident. He said “I still remember the first day he joined sets after accident, he was unable to utter words. It’s like a rebirth as an actor and by learning each word he completed the film

He added “Coming to technical team, Sham’s visuals are incredible. If this film is a success, he will receive a lot of credit. Ajaneesh did an excellent job with the RR and sound design. Nagendra’s sets were stunning. They didn’t look like sets because they were so real. Samyukta was fluent in Telugu.”

Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi and Brahmaji are going to be seen in lead roles. The technical crew of the film includes Shamdat Sainudeen for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing. ‘Virupaksha’ is all set to hit the screens on April 21, 2023.