Virupaksha Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest for SDT

Virupaksha Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha is gearing up for a grand release on April 21st. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 25 Cr which is the highest ever for a SDT starrer. Advance bookings for the film are below par but given a positive wom from the noon show it can have a very good weekend with Saturday being a holiday for EID which will also help during eve/night shows on Friday.
|Area
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|7.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|4 Cr
|Andhra
|11 Cr ratio
|ROI
|1.30 Cr
|Overseas
|1.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|25 Cr