Virupaksha Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest for SDT

Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha is gearing up for a grand release on April 21st. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 25 Cr which is the highest ever for a SDT starrer. Advance bookings for the film are below par but given a positive wom from the noon show it can have a very good weekend with Saturday being a holiday for EID which will also help during eve/night shows on Friday.

Area Pre-Release Business
Nizam 7.20 Cr
Ceeded 4 Cr
Andhra11 Cr ratio
ROI1.30 Cr
Overseas1.50 Cr
Worldwide25 Cr

