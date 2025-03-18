x
Visakha Dairy Trust’s ₹12 Crore ‘Skills Training’: Teaching Cows to Code?

Published on March 18, 2025 by nymisha

Visakha Dairy Trust’s ₹12 Crore ‘Skills Training’: Teaching Cows to Code?

A special assembly committee has expressed shock over Visakha Dairy’s trust spending Rs 12 crore on skill development training in just one year. The committee has ordered the dairy representatives to submit complete details about who received training and why such a large amount was spent within one week.

The committee, investigating irregularities in Visakha Dairy operations, has specifically directed Chairman Adari Anand to appear personally at the next meeting. The special assembly committee met at the Assembly Committee Hall and interviewed about 10-15 key dairy representatives.

During the review, dairy representatives claimed they provided skill development training to 2,300 people at a cost of Rs 43,000 per person within a single year. Committee members were stunned by this revelation and questioned what specific skills were imparted and how the dairy benefited from this expensive training.

When asked who conducted the training, representatives named an organization that committee members recognized as having been involved in questionable activities previously. This raised further suspicions about possible collusion.

The committee also investigated a hospital established under the trust and later handed over to a corporate hospital. Under the agreement, the corporate hospital should provide medical services to dairy farmers at a 50% discount, with the trust covering the discounted amount.

Each farmer supplying at least 200 litres of milk annually to the dairy receives a health card for discounted treatment. However, there are no records of farmers using these medical services and the trust has been paying around Rs 80 lakhs monthly to the hospital as discount reimbursements.

The committee directed dairy representatives to submit factual reports on these matters.

