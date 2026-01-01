Visakhapatnam Emerges as Andhra Pradesh Growth Engine Under Coalition Government

After the coalition government assumed office, Visakhapatnam has rapidly transformed into a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s new development vision. The coastal city is steadily evolving into a global urban hub, with decisive policies and large scale investments reshaping its future. Once a promising port city is now drawing international attention as a destination for technology and infrastructure growth.

A major reason of this transformation is the government’s agreement with Google to establish a large data centre in the region. This move has positioned Visakhapatnam firmly on the global digital map. The city also hosted the fifth investment summit under the banner of CII, where investment commitments worth nearly Rs 13 lakh crore were signed. The event reinforced investor confidence and showcased Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for long term capital.

Visakhapatnam also became the stage for Yogandhra 2025, a massive event held from RK Beach to Bhogapuram. With the participation of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Deputy Chief Minister, lakhs of people joined a single yoga platform, creating global attention.

The coalition government has taken a strategic decision to develop Andhra Pradesh as a drone and aerospace hub. The GMR Mansas Aviation Edu City near Bhimili and Bhogapuram is expected to attract global aerospace firms and pilot training institutions. At the same time, a new IT policy has accelerated momentum. Leading companies such as Cognizant, TCS, Accenture, Infosys, Amazon, Google, Meta, Reliance, and Airtel backed ventures have announced major investments, creating thousands of jobs.

Alongside growth, welfare has remained a priority. Large scale spending on pensions, women focused schemes, farmer support, free bus travel, and LPG cylinder distribution reflects a balanced approach. By aligning development with social security, the coalition government is steering Andhra Pradesh towards inclusive and sustainable progress.