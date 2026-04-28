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Home > Politics

Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s AI Powerhouse with Google Data Center, Driven by Nara Lokesh’s Vision

Published on April 28, 2026 by swathy

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Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s AI Powerhouse with Google Data Center, Driven by Nara Lokesh’s Vision

Visakhapatnam is stepping into a new era. The foundation of Google’s AI data center marks a defining moment for Andhra Pradesh. Vizag was once seen as a port city is now shaping into a global technology destination.

This transformation did not happen overnight. It reflects a clear and consistent push to position Andhra Pradesh at the center of the digital economy. At the heart of this effort is Minister Nara Lokesh, whose focus on technology, innovation, and global partnerships is now delivering visible results.

Google’s decision to invest about 15 billion dollars in Visakhapatnam is not just another project. It signals strong global confidence in the state’s direction. The proposed facility will have a capacity of one gigawatt, making it one of the largest AI data centers in the country. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, described the project as a roadmap for India’s Viksit Bharat vision. He highlighted how full stack AI capabilities can empower people across sectors. His remarks also acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the execution driven approach of Nara Lokesh.

The foundation ceremony at Tarluvada brought together key leaders and industry figures. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar were present. Industry leaders like Karan Adani and Vikas Koley also attended, underlining the scale and significance of the initiative.

The impact of this project goes beyond infrastructure. It is expected to generate close to 1.88 lakh jobs, both direct and indirect. It will accelerate growth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. It will also strengthen the startup ecosystem and create new opportunities for research and innovation.

Visakhapatnam is now moving towards becoming a hub for private cloud and advanced AI services. The presence of global players such as Google, along with partnerships involving Adani and Airtel, is creating a strong technology ecosystem. This kind of clustering effect often leads to sustained investment and long term growth.

Nara Lokesh has been actively working to bring such high value projects to the state. His approach focuses on creating the right environment for investors while ensuring that local talent benefits from new opportunities. The results are now visible as Andhra Pradesh attracts some of the world’s most influential technology companies.

The broader vision is clear. This is not just about one data center. It is about building a future ready economy. It aligns with national goals like Atmanirbhar Bharat and supports the state’s ambition of Swarna Andhra 2047.

Visakhapatnam is no longer just a coastal city. It is becoming a symbol of India’s digital future. With strong leadership and strategic investments, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a major force in the global AI and cloud ecosystem.

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