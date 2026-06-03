Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next AI and Cloud Computing Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is once again pushing an ambitious technology vision. With strong support from IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh government is positioning Vizag as a future-ready digital city capable of competing with the world’s leading technology destinations. The government believes the city has the potential to become a major center for AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centres, and next-generation digital services.

The latest boost to this vision came after Chandrababu Naidu held discussions in Amaravati with Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO of AirTrunk. The company is one of the leading hyperscale digital infrastructure platforms in the Asia Pacific region. Their discussions focused on building a world-class digital ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh with strong connectivity, skilled talent, and sustainable infrastructure.

A major highlight of the meeting was AirTrunk’s interest in establishing a massive hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, with a planned capacity of 2 gigawatts. The proposed project is expected to significantly strengthen Vizag’s growing reputation as an AI and cloud computing destination.

The Andhra Pradesh government is aiming even bigger. It has already drawn up plans to develop data centers with a total capacity of 6 gigawatts in Visakhapatnam. This long-term strategy is part of the government’s larger mission to transform the city into a full-scale AI City.

Several high-profile projects are already moving forward at a rapid pace. Google’s AI Hub project through Raiden Infotech is expected to bring investments worth nearly 15 billion dollars. Reliance is also developing a major AI data center project in the city. AdaniConneX has joined the race as well with large-scale digital infrastructure investments.

These developments are expected to place Visakhapatnam among the top technology investment destinations in India over the next few years.

Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly stated that the goal is not limited to attracting investments alone. The government also wants to create large-scale employment opportunities for young people and strengthen their digital skills. According to him, Andhra Pradesh must build an economy that is fully prepared for the future.

The state government is focusing on digital infrastructure, advanced technologies, and skill development programs that can support long-term economic growth. Sustainability is also being treated as a key priority while planning these projects.

AirTrunk, which is backed by global investment giant Blackstone Group, already operates in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Its growing interest in Visakhapatnam is being viewed as a strong vote of confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s technology ambitions.

With the “Choose AP” campaign gaining momentum, the Andhra Pradesh government is now betting big on AI, cloud infrastructure, and digital innovation. If these investments materialize as planned, Visakhapatnam could soon emerge as one of the most important digital economy hubs in Asia.