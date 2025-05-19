Vishal and Sai Dhanshika make it Official

Speculations started about the dating rumors of Tamil actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika. The duo were present today for an event and they made an official announcement that they would get married. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika were seen together and they announced that they are all set to tie the knot soon. Keeping an end to the speculations, the 47-year-old Vishal will now get married on August 29th this year.

Vishal made an announcement during the pre-release event of Yogi Da, a film starring Dhanshika. “She is a wonderful person. God saved the best at the last” told Vishal on the stage of the pre-release event. Dhanshika announced that they are all set to get married on August 29th this year.